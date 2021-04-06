Protesters occupy Bangkok’s Lat Prao intersection to demand governmental reforms on November 27, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa Protesters occupy Bangkok’s Lat Prao intersection to demand governmental reforms on November 27, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Protesters occupy Bangkok’s Lat Prao intersection to demand governmental reforms on November 27, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thai protests fade from streets but come alive on Clubhouse, Twitter apps

  • Discussing the value of the once-revered monarchy is no longer taboo in the ‘national DNA’ thanks to the youth-led the pro-democracy movement, observers say
  • But even as Thais feel more emboldened to speak out, they face the challenge of overcoming the entrenched divisions within society to achieve political reforms

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters occupy Bangkok’s Lat Prao intersection to demand governmental reforms on November 27, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa Protesters occupy Bangkok’s Lat Prao intersection to demand governmental reforms on November 27, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Protesters occupy Bangkok’s Lat Prao intersection to demand governmental reforms on November 27, 2020. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE