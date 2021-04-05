Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images
Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan, Germany’s first ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue shows extent of Tokyo’s outreach amid China’s rising assertiveness: analysts

  • Defence and foreign ministers from Berlin and Tokyo are expected to discuss the ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’, according to the Yomiuri newspaper
  • Experts say the meeting is significant and shows Japan is attempting to expand its security ties beyond traditional partners such as the US

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in tokyo

Updated: 5:43pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images
Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE