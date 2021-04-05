Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images
Japan, Germany’s first ‘2 plus 2’ dialogue shows extent of Tokyo’s outreach amid China’s rising assertiveness: analysts
- Defence and foreign ministers from Berlin and Tokyo are expected to discuss the ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’, according to the Yomiuri newspaper
- Experts say the meeting is significant and shows Japan is attempting to expand its security ties beyond traditional partners such as the US
Germany is expected to deploy a frigate to Asia in August, which is likely to take part in joint exercises with units of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. Photo: Getty Images