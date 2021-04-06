F-35B combat aircraft from the US Marine Corp. Photo: Getty Images/TNS F-35B combat aircraft from the US Marine Corp. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
F-35B combat aircraft from the US Marine Corp. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan to deploy F-35B stealth fighters from 2024 to step up defence of East China Sea islands

  • Local media reports say the airfield is some 1,030km northeast of the disputed Diaoyu Islands that are claimed by China but controlled by Japan
  • The first squadron for the F-35B – each of which costs US$117 million – will comprise 18 fighters, with Japan scheduled to buy a total of 42 jets

Topic |   Japan
Julian RyallKyodo
Julian Ryall  and Kyodo

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
F-35B combat aircraft from the US Marine Corp. Photo: Getty Images/TNS F-35B combat aircraft from the US Marine Corp. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
F-35B combat aircraft from the US Marine Corp. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE