An initial design for Indonesia’s Garuda-inspired new state palace. Photo: Screengrab
‘No need to make it weird’: reveal of Indonesia’s Garuda-inspired design for state palace mocked online
- The country’s ambitious US$33 billion project for its new capital in Borneo is facing a wave of criticism for its initial design, which is based on the mythological bird on Indonesia’s national emblem
- In addition to the online mockery, an expert has questioned whether the design was rushed and if the country’s economy has sufficiently recovered from Covid-19
Topic | Indonesia
An initial design for Indonesia’s Garuda-inspired new state palace. Photo: Screengrab