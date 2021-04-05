Chinese vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef. Photo: National Task Force-West Philippine Sea / AFP Chinese vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef. Photo: National Task Force-West Philippine Sea / AFP
The Philippines
Manila gets tough on Beijing over Whitsun Reef row, earning praise from even Rodrigo Duterte’s critics

  • The swarming of Chinese vessels in the South China Sea could signal a shift in the pro-Beijing position that Manila has cultivated for five years
  • President Rodrigo Duterte’s aide has warned that China’s ‘territorial incursions’ could trigger ‘unwanted hostilities’ between the two nations

Raissa RoblesAlan Robles
Raissa Robles  and Alan Robles

Updated: 11:16pm, 5 Apr, 2021

