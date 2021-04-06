Pham Minh Chinh speaks after being sworn-in as Vietnam’s prime minister at an official ceremony in Hanoi on Monday. Photo: Vietnam News Agency via Reuters
Vietnam’s new PM a surprise, but won’t herald change in approach to US, China: analysts
- Former intelligence agent Pham Minh Chinh was a dark horse candidate to head the government, observers say
- His bid to set up three special economic zones for foreign investment sparked public protests in 2018 over concerns of Chinese influence
Topic | Vietnam
