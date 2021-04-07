Sagi Karni, Israel’s ambassador to Singapore. Photo: Xinghui Kok Sagi Karni, Israel’s ambassador to Singapore. Photo: Xinghui Kok
Amid Israel’s Covid-19 success, bid for ‘fruitful ties’ with Muslim nations continues, envoy says

  • A quick vaccine roll-out and lessons from Singapore has helped Israel to recover from a ‘severe’ virus situation, said Sagi Karni, Israel’s ambassador to Singapore
  • In a wide-ranging interview, Karni also spoke about Israel’s growing trade ties with its Arab Muslim neighbours, and its hope for relations with Indonesia and Malaysia

Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:41am, 7 Apr, 2021

