Visitors at an aMBUSH Gallery exhibition in Canberra on March 11, 2021. Photo: Facebook/aMBUSH Gallery Visitors at an aMBUSH Gallery exhibition in Canberra on March 11, 2021. Photo: Facebook/aMBUSH Gallery
Racism or criticism of China? Debate on free speech in Australia arises amid anti-Asian violence

  • Australian artist Luke Cornish felt he had been censored after several artworks accused of fuelling Sinophobia were removed from an exhibition
  • But amid frosty Australia-China ties and rising anti-Asian violence worldwide, there are concerns of further marginalisation of Chinese students in Australia

John Power
Updated: 6:00am, 8 Apr, 2021

