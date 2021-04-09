A man receives a dose of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Malaysia in March. Photo: Xinhua A man receives a dose of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Malaysia in March. Photo: Xinhua
With Malaysia, UAE soon to make Chinese vaccines, does Beijing have an edge in vaccine diplomacy?

  • The Sinovac and Sinopharm shots are in high demand from developing countries even though scepticism about their efficacy persists
  • China’s move to diversify production comes amid scrutiny of the AstraZeneca vaccine and as EU, India tighten vaccine exports

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui in Singapore and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:59am, 9 Apr, 2021

