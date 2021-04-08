John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, meets India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate, meets India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US envoy John Kerry meets Indian PM Narendra Modi on bolder climate change goals

  • India is wary of setting a hard carbon neutral target like China and other G20 countries even as the threat of climate change looms
  • US funding will help as New Delhi sees value in climate action as a foreign policy tool

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 6:14pm, 8 Apr, 2021

