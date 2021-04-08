Who will replace Singapore’s Heng Swee Keat as prime minister-designate? Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s finance minister steps aside as PM-designate in major shake-up to leadership transition
- Heng Swee Keat will remain as deputy prime minister but will relinquish his finance portfolio at the next cabinet reshuffle in two weeks
- The so-called 4G ministers have asked PM Lee Hsien Loong to stay on until they decide on a new successor
