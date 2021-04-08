Chinese vessels moored at Whitsun Reef on March 27. Photo: National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP
Philippines keeps its options open amid bid to defuse Whitsun Reef row with China
- Even as Manila and Beijing engage in diplomatic discussions, the Philippine defence and foreign affairs departments say they are keeping their options open
- While one official floated the possibility of expelling a Chinese envoy, observers say diplomacy is key to resolving the row without either side ‘losing face’
Topic | China-Philippines relations
