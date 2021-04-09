01:31

Plans for leadership change derailed in Singapore as designated future prime minister steps aside

Singapore
Chinese social media set abuzz as Singapore PM-designate steps aside, upending leadership transition

  • Heng Swee Keat’s health and age came under scrutiny, with one analyst praising the outgoing deputy PM’s ‘overriding consideration’ for the city state’s well-being
  • On Weibo and WeChat, the consensus seems to be that China-Singapore ties will not be affected no matter who succeeds current PM Lee Hsien Loong

Maria Siow
Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Apr, 2021

01:31

