Plans for leadership change derailed in Singapore as designated future prime minister steps aside
Chinese social media set abuzz as Singapore PM-designate steps aside, upending leadership transition
- Heng Swee Keat’s health and age came under scrutiny, with one analyst praising the outgoing deputy PM’s ‘overriding consideration’ for the city state’s well-being
- On Weibo and WeChat, the consensus seems to be that China-Singapore ties will not be affected no matter who succeeds current PM Lee Hsien Loong
Topic | Singapore
