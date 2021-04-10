Experts say Southeast Asian nations are adopting a strategy of public hedging to keep their options open, as their economic and geopolitical considerations may vary. Photo: AP
US-China rivalry: is the pressure on for Asean countries to choose sides?
- While Southeast Asian nations have maintained a studied neutrality as Beijing and Washington clash over issues such as the South China Sea, experts say some alignment has already happened
- But as the interests of China and the US diverge, the window of opportunity to not officially take a side is narrowing
Topic | China-Asean relations
