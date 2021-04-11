Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon on April 4. Photo: AP Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon on April 4. Photo: AP
‘I still get nightmares’: Myanmar student protesters traumatised after beatings in prison

  • The junta has resorted to mass detentions and custodial violence to muzzle the student-led movement demanding a return to democracy
  • Jailed student protesters say they were fed bad food, beaten with batons and threatened with guns by prison guards

Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 5:28pm, 11 Apr, 2021

