Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: Rodrigo Duterte reappears amid anger over surging cases, lack of hospital beds in Philippines

  • The president had not been seen for two weeks, prompting speculation over his health
  • Filipinos have taken to social media to express frustration at the government’s Covid-19 response, with the country the worst-hit in Southeast Asia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa RoblesAlan Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila and Alan Robles in Manila

Updated: 1:01am, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE