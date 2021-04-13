Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared in a pre-recorded televised address late on Monday after not being seen for two weeks. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Rodrigo Duterte reappears amid anger over surging cases, lack of hospital beds in Philippines
- The president had not been seen for two weeks, prompting speculation over his health
- Filipinos have taken to social media to express frustration at the government’s Covid-19 response, with the country the worst-hit in Southeast Asia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
