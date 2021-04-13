Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on March 11, 2011. Photo: EPA Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on March 11, 2011. Photo: EPA
Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on March 11, 2011. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is Japan downplaying the danger Fukushima water poses to human health?

  • Tokyo’s decision to release over a million tons of contaminated water from the nuclear plant into the Pacific has angered China, fishermen and Greenpeace, but Japan insists safety standards are being met
  • However, Tokyo’s focus on the nuclide tritium is disingenuous, campaigners say. Why the silence on strontium, rhodium, iodine and ruthenium, they ask

Topic |   Fukushima nuclear disaster
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:47pm, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on March 11, 2011. Photo: EPA Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on March 11, 2011. Photo: EPA
Tanks containing contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which suffered meltdowns on March 11, 2011. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE