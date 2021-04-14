South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix together control more than two-thirds of the market for memory chips. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden’s US$50 billion for US chip industry puts South Korea on the spot with China
- US president’s move to boost domestic production is aimed at addressing a global shortage and matching Chinese investments into the supply chain
- It leaves the chip-making powerhouses of South Korea with a dilemma: how can they serve China, their biggest market, while keeping the country holding the patents happy?
Topic | US-China relations
