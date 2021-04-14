Indian army fighter jets on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise in 2020, in which Australia, Japan and the US - the other countries in the Quad - also took part. Photo: AFP Indian army fighter jets on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise in 2020, in which Australia, Japan and the US - the other countries in the Quad - also took part. Photo: AFP
Indian army fighter jets on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise in 2020, in which Australia, Japan and the US - the other countries in the Quad - also took part. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
This Week in Asia /  Politics

France, India and Australia step up Quad-style cooperation, with China on the horizon

  • The three countries, an increasingly active diplomatic collective, are planning to increase their joint presence in the Indo-Pacific
  • In a veiled reference to Beijing’s criticism, India’s external affairs minister says ‘people need to get over’ the idea the groupings are a threat

Topic |   Diplomacy
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 12:19am, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian army fighter jets on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise in 2020, in which Australia, Japan and the US - the other countries in the Quad - also took part. Photo: AFP Indian army fighter jets on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise in 2020, in which Australia, Japan and the US - the other countries in the Quad - also took part. Photo: AFP
Indian army fighter jets on an aircraft carrier during the Malabar naval exercise in 2020, in which Australia, Japan and the US - the other countries in the Quad - also took part. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE