A protester holds a slogan which reads, ‘Don’t release the radioactive water’, at a rally in Tokyo on April 13, 2021. Photo: AFP
Did Japan ignore viable alternatives of dumping contaminated Fukushima water?
- Tokyo says it reached the decision after examining five methods of disposing over a million tons of treated radioactive water
- Other options included dumping the water into concrete pits or evaporating and releasing it, ideas critics say were not genuinely considered
Topic | Japan
A protester holds a slogan which reads, ‘Don’t release the radioactive water’, at a rally in Tokyo on April 13, 2021. Photo: AFP