Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Singapore activist Roy Ngerng crowdfunds US$108,000 to pay defamation damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
- Roy Ngerng had been paying the Singapore leader small instalments since a 2015 ruling against him in a libel case. Now he can pay it all
- He says the support shown to him and blogger Leong Sze Hian is a sign the public are disenchanted with the litigious nature of the city state’s politicians
Topic | Lee Hsien Loong
Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP