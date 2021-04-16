Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Lee Hsien Loong
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore activist Roy Ngerng crowdfunds US$108,000 to pay defamation damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

  • Roy Ngerng had been paying the Singapore leader small instalments since a 2015 ruling against him in a libel case. Now he can pay it all
  • He says the support shown to him and blogger Leong Sze Hian is a sign the public are disenchanted with the litigious nature of the city state’s politicians

Topic |   Lee Hsien Loong
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 4:04pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
Blogger Roy Ngerng, who was sued by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE