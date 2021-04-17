China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a video conference with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal in July 2020. Photo: Xinhua China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a video conference with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal in July 2020. Photo: Xinhua
‘Himalayan Quad’: is China about to start its own security bloc with Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan?

  • China already works with a number of Himalayan nations on security and strategic cooperation, partnerships it could now seek to ‘institutionalise’
  • But analysts say creating a more formal alliance would be tricky, with Russia – Beijing’s strongest prospective partner – unlikely to join

Maria Siow
Updated: 12:00pm, 17 Apr, 2021

