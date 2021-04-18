Flames rise from a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on April 2. Photo: AP
Bleak Ramadan for Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, in danger of further abuses by the military, analysts warn
- The persecuted community are at risk of ‘genocidal actions’ as the junta takes on ethnic armed groups
- Meanwhile, Rohingya in Bangladeshi refugee camps are living in fear of fires and facing an uncertain future
