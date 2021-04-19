Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with US President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo: AP
Can Japan afford Suga’s military spending promise to Biden?
- Prior to Suga’s trip to the US, Tokyo had already approved a record US$51 billion defence budget to buy stealth fighters, missile systems and warships
- Any further spending will be difficult in a stalling, Covid-hit economy, analysts say, even though the public is wary of China’s growing clout
