Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the mastermind of the coup in Myanmar. Photo: EPA Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the mastermind of the coup in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
analysis | Asean faces ‘Catch-22’ by inviting Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar coup leader, to talks

  • The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is under fire for inviting the army chief, but not the parallel National Unity Government, to crisis talks
  • Experts say the bloc is in a spot: to end the bloodshed, it must speak to the junta. But speaking to the junta risks lending it legitimacy

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 10:17am, 20 Apr, 2021

