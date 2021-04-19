Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has raised the possibility of a military coup against him multiple times since taking office in 2016. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has raised the possibility of a military coup against him multiple times since taking office in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has raised the possibility of a military coup against him multiple times since taking office in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Philippine defence officials deny threat to withdraw support from Rodrigo Duterte over South China Sea row with Beijing

  • Defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana is among those who have dismissed claims a group of military officers using the Viber app have issued an ultimatum for the president to denounce China
  • A separate petition calling for Duterte to step down over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn more than 60,000 signatures

Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:45pm, 19 Apr, 2021

