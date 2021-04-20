South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong answers questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday over Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fukushima: South Korea challenges US over support for Japan’s plan to release radioactive water
- The US thanked Japan for its transparency in its planned release of treated water from the crippled nuclear power plant, but its neighbours have condemned the move
- Seoul has asked Washington to clarify its position, as it faces an emerging rift with its traditional ally and mounting anger at home against the discharge
Topic | South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong answers questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday over Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: EPA-EFE