Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the Covid-19 emergency order has turned the country into a ‘dictatorship’. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir warns king Covid-19 emergency order is turning Malays against him

  • Malaysia’s former leader delivers petition with 39,000 signatures to the palace as he warns emergency powers for Prime Minister Muhyiddin have turned country into a dictatorship
  • Sultan Abdullah also faces scrutiny for claims he had a role in distributing Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines, while Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah has come under fire on Instagram

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 9:57pm, 20 Apr, 2021

