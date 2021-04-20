Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the Covid-19 emergency order has turned the country into a ‘dictatorship’. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir warns king Covid-19 emergency order is turning Malays against him
- Malaysia’s former leader delivers petition with 39,000 signatures to the palace as he warns emergency powers for Prime Minister Muhyiddin have turned country into a dictatorship
- Sultan Abdullah also faces scrutiny for claims he had a role in distributing Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines, while Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah has come under fire on Instagram
