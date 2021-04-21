Former South Korean ‘comfort woman’ Lee Yong-su, speaks to the media after a Seoul court dismissed a case against the Japanese government over wartime sex slavery. Photo: AFP
South Korean court dismisses ‘comfort women’ claim against Japan, reversing earlier ruling
- The same court had ruled in January that Japan must pay reparations to victims of wartime sexual enslavement
- It remains to be seen if the ruling will mend tensions over issues like territorial disputes, colonial history and wartime compensation
