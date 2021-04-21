Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne did not elaborate on the reasons behind her decision. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia axes Victoria state’s belt and road pact with China, amid icy ties with Beijing
- While agreements on scientific cooperation between Victoria and organisations in Iran and Syria were also cancelled, analysts say Canberra’s target is Beijing
- The Foreign Arrangements Scheme was introduced after months of tensions between Canberra and Victoria’s premier over how to manage ties with China
Topic | Australia
Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne did not elaborate on the reasons behind her decision. Photo: Bloomberg