Wang Xining, left, the Chinese embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission, shakes hands with Michael Smith, one of the last journalists working for Australian media to leave China, at an event in Canberra on April 21. Photo: AP Wang Xining, left, the Chinese embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission, shakes hands with Michael Smith, one of the last journalists working for Australian media to leave China, at an event in Canberra on April 21. Photo: AP
Wang Xining, left, the Chinese embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission, shakes hands with Michael Smith, one of the last journalists working for Australian media to leave China, at an event in Canberra on April 21. Photo: AP
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China welcomes foreign journalists if they ‘present true image’ of country: diplomat in Australia

  • Wang Xining, Beijing’s No 2 diplomat in Canberra, fielded questions on issues including the media, Xinjiang and Myanmar at the launch of the China Story Yearbook
  • He said China was ‘open’ for cooperation with Australia amid a downturn in relations, but its policy had been consistent and it would defend its interests

Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 8:19pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Xining, left, the Chinese embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission, shakes hands with Michael Smith, one of the last journalists working for Australian media to leave China, at an event in Canberra on April 21. Photo: AP Wang Xining, left, the Chinese embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission, shakes hands with Michael Smith, one of the last journalists working for Australian media to leave China, at an event in Canberra on April 21. Photo: AP
Wang Xining, left, the Chinese embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission, shakes hands with Michael Smith, one of the last journalists working for Australian media to leave China, at an event in Canberra on April 21. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE