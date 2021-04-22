Tanks store treated radioactive water at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which Japan plans to release into the sea in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
Backlash to Japan’s Fukushima waste water plan quietens as South Korea, China assess the real cost
- After initially strongly opposing Japan’s planned release of contaminated water, its neighbours are now pressing Tokyo to be transparent about the discharge
- Analysts believe South Korea, Russia and Taiwan are more concerned about sacrificing bilateral ties with Japan – but China is still seething
