Backlash to Japan’s Fukushima waste water plan quietens as South Korea, China assess the real cost

  • After initially strongly opposing Japan’s planned release of contaminated water, its neighbours are now pressing Tokyo to be transparent about the discharge
  • Analysts believe South Korea, Russia and Taiwan are more concerned about sacrificing bilateral ties with Japan – but China is still seething

Maria Siow
Updated: 7:15am, 22 Apr, 2021

Tanks store treated radioactive water at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which Japan plans to release into the sea in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
