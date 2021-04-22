New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: EPA
Australia and New Zealand play down differences over China and the ‘Five Eyes’
- Foreign ministers Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta stress ‘common values’, as Wellington reiterates hesitancy over using intelligence alliance to confront Beijing on human rights
- Australia’s ties with China have nosedived since its call for a probe into the origins of the coronavirus. New Zealand recently upgraded its free-trade pact with Beijing
Topic | China-Australia relations
New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: EPA