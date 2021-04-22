A Japan Coast Guard vessel seen near the Diaoyu Islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. Photo: Reuters A Japan Coast Guard vessel seen near the Diaoyu Islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. Photo: Reuters
A Japan Coast Guard vessel seen near the Diaoyu Islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. Photo: Reuters
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US forces flew close to disputed Diaoyu Islands in February: report

  • The manoeuvres involved transport aircraft airdropping supplies off the islands, which are claimed by China but controlled by Japan
  • The drill signals Washington’s commitment to the US-Japan security treaty, which covers the Diaoyus in the East China Sea, one analyst says

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japan Coast Guard vessel seen near the Diaoyu Islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. Photo: Reuters A Japan Coast Guard vessel seen near the Diaoyu Islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. Photo: Reuters
A Japan Coast Guard vessel seen near the Diaoyu Islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku Islands. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE