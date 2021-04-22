03:09
Seoul police seek Belgian envoy’s wife after she allegedly slapped shopkeeper
South Koreans want Belgian ambassador’s wife to front up after slapping shopkeeper
- Belgian ambassador Peter Lescouhier has apologised on behalf of his wife Xiang Xueqiu, who is reportedly in hospital but will cooperate with police
- But new footage of Xiang trying on white pants with her shoes still on was seen as another slap in the face by South Korean internet users
Topic | South Korea
03:09
Seoul police seek Belgian envoy’s wife after she allegedly slapped shopkeeper