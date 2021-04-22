03:09

Seoul police seek Belgian envoy’s wife after she allegedly slapped shopkeeper

South Korea
South Koreans want Belgian ambassador’s wife to front up after slapping shopkeeper

  • Belgian ambassador Peter Lescouhier has apologised on behalf of his wife Xiang Xueqiu, who is reportedly in hospital but will cooperate with police
  • But new footage of Xiang trying on white pants with her shoes still on was seen as another slap in the face by South Korean internet users

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 6:10pm, 22 Apr, 2021

