Protesters hold placards and a flag of the National League for Democracy party attached to red balloons during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA Protesters hold placards and a flag of the National League for Democracy party attached to red balloons during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Myanmar
Asean envoy must recognise us over junta, Myanmar’s parallel civilian government says

  • Leaders of the Southeast Asian bloc are meeting on Saturday and are tipped to appoint a special envoy – possibly from Singapore, Thailand or Indonesia – to mediate the post-coup crisis
  • The newly formed National Unity Government has warned against recognising the ‘wrong institution’, while expert warns no-shows by Thai and Philippine leaders could make the talks ‘embarrassing’

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

