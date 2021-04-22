Protesters hold placards and a flag of the National League for Democracy party attached to red balloons during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Asean envoy must recognise us over junta, Myanmar’s parallel civilian government says
- Leaders of the Southeast Asian bloc are meeting on Saturday and are tipped to appoint a special envoy – possibly from Singapore, Thailand or Indonesia – to mediate the post-coup crisis
- The newly formed National Unity Government has warned against recognising the ‘wrong institution’, while expert warns no-shows by Thai and Philippine leaders could make the talks ‘embarrassing’
Topic | Myanmar
Protesters hold placards and a flag of the National League for Democracy party attached to red balloons during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: EPA