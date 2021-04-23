Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a march against the military coup, which has negatively affected business activity in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
No cash, no internet and safety fears: Myanmar entrepreneurs struggle to stay afloat two months after coup
- The military coup, on top of the Covid-19 pandemic, has hit Myanmar’s economy hard, with the kyat depreciating, business activity falling and food insecurity rising
- Company owners are also worried about the safety of their staff, as the junta’s crackdown becomes increasingly violent
Topic | Myanmar
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a march against the military coup, which has negatively affected business activity in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE