Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a march against the military coup, which has negatively affected business activity in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
No cash, no internet and safety fears: Myanmar entrepreneurs struggle to stay afloat two months after coup

  • The military coup, on top of the Covid-19 pandemic, has hit Myanmar’s economy hard, with the kyat depreciating, business activity falling and food insecurity rising
  • Company owners are also worried about the safety of their staff, as the junta’s crackdown becomes increasingly violent

Pei-Hua Yu
Pei-Hua Yu

Updated: 12:11pm, 23 Apr, 2021

