Lawrence Wong is to be Singapore’s next finance minister. Photo: AFP
Lawrence Wong made Singapore finance minister as Lee Hsien Loong reshuffles cabinet
- In one of the biggest reshuffles of recent years, Wong will take over the finance portfolio from Heng Swee Keat, putting him among the favourites to become the country’s next leader
- The reshuffle affects seven ministries. Chan Chun Sing becomes education minister and Ong Ye Kung becomes health minister. Heng retains his position as deputy prime minister
