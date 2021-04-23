Lawrence Wong is to be Singapore’s next finance minister. Photo: AFP Lawrence Wong is to be Singapore’s next finance minister. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Politics

Lawrence Wong made Singapore finance minister as Lee Hsien Loong reshuffles cabinet

  • In one of the biggest reshuffles of recent years, Wong will take over the finance portfolio from Heng Swee Keat, putting him among the favourites to become the country’s next leader
  • The reshuffle affects seven ministries. Chan Chun Sing becomes education minister and Ong Ye Kung becomes health minister. Heng retains his position as deputy prime minister

Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 4:10pm, 23 Apr, 2021

