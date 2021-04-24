Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (right) with other Asean leaders in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Asean leaders urge Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing to end violence and release political prisoners
- The US and the European Union have imposed sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing, his lieutenants and military-backed businesses since the February 1 coup
- Neither Asean nor China has shown interest in following suit, instead claiming engagement will be vital to deal with the post-coup instability
Topic | Myanmar
