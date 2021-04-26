Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. Photo: Handout Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. Photo: Handout
Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. Photo: Handout
China-India border dispute: was New Delhi’s pull-out from Pangong Tso lake a mistake?

  • Two months after the first step towards full withdrawal of troops at the Line of Actual Control, troops are still locked in confrontation in at least two areas
  • There is a growing belief that India withdrew too early and New Delhi has remained silent on Beijing’s offer for help with its Covid-19 surge

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 9:30am, 26 Apr, 2021

