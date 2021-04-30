South Korean President Moon Jae-in opens a cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap/DPA South Korean President Moon Jae-in opens a cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap/DPA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in opens a cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap/DPA
Why are South Korea’s young men turning against Moon Jae-in and his ruling party?

  • Unpopular housing policies and a backlash against Moon’s perceived ‘feminist’ agenda has seen support for his Democratic Party administration collapse among Korean men in their 20s and 30s
  • Not so among young women, however – meaning victory for the opposition is far from guaranteed at the next presidential elections set for March 2022

Kim Ji-hyun
Updated: 10:03am, 30 Apr, 2021

