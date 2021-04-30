Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Vladivostok in 2019. Photo: AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Vladivostok in 2019. Photo: AP
A message for US and China as India and Russia put two and two together

  • A meeting of the Indian and Russian foreign and defence ministers has a purpose beyond clearing up bilateral misunderstandings, experts say
  • New Delhi reminds US of its strategic autonomy and sooths Russian qualms about Quad. Moscow tells Beijing it will keep selling arms to China’s Himalayan rival

Pranay Sharma
Updated: 12:36am, 30 Apr, 2021

