A child looks on as American military vehicles pass his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AP A child looks on as American military vehicles pass his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
A child looks on as American military vehicles pass his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Biden leaves China a Xinjiang terrorism problem with US exit from Afghanistan

  • With the return of the Taliban and civil war seen as likely threats to a weak Kabul, China faces a security vacuum on its Western borders
  • Beijing needs to guard against the spread of Islamist extremism, but Chinese boots on the ground in the ‘Graveyard of Empires’ would ring alarm bells in India and Russia

Topic |   US-China relations
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 5:00pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A child looks on as American military vehicles pass his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AP A child looks on as American military vehicles pass his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
A child looks on as American military vehicles pass his village on the outskirts of Spin Boldak, southeast of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE