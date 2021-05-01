Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP
Sinking of submarine KRI Nanggala exposes Indonesia’s ageing, underfunded navy
- Lawmakers are demanding the doomed sub’s sister ship, the KRI Cakra, be grounded until its seaworthiness can be proved
- Tragedy that killed 53 crew has highlighted Indonesia’s struggle to fund a modern maritime force amid the fight against Covid-19, just as China steps up incursions into its waters
Topic | Indonesia
