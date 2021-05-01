Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP
Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Sinking of submarine KRI Nanggala exposes Indonesia’s ageing, underfunded navy

  • Lawmakers are demanding the doomed sub’s sister ship, the KRI Cakra, be grounded until its seaworthiness can be proved
  • Tragedy that killed 53 crew has highlighted Indonesia’s struggle to fund a modern maritime force amid the fight against Covid-19, just as China steps up incursions into its waters

Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 11:36am, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP
Members of the Indonesian navy stand on hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE