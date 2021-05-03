Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute during a demonstration at Pabedan township in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP
Myanmar anti-coup activists threatened but not silenced, as military crackdown continues
- Some 1,000 people, including social media influencers, have been charged by the military under Section 505 of the penal code for opposing the coup
- Observers say the violence and possibility of a civil war may lead to a state collapse as few global actors had the leverage or will to act against the junta
Topic | Myanmar
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute during a demonstration at Pabedan township in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP