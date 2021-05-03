Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute during a demonstration at Pabedan township in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute during a demonstration at Pabedan township in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Myanmar anti-coup activists threatened but not silenced, as military crackdown continues

  • Some 1,000 people, including social media influencers, have been charged by the military under Section 505 of the penal code for opposing the coup
  • Observers say the violence and possibility of a civil war may lead to a state collapse as few global actors had the leverage or will to act against the junta

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:00am, 3 May, 2021

