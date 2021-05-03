A Philippine coastguard ship and a Chinese coastguard ship pass each other near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
South China Sea heats up as Philippines drops the F-bomb over Chinese boats
- Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr calls China an ‘ugly oaf’ in foul-mouthed Twitter outburst as he demands Beijing withdraw vessels near Scarborough Shoal
- While China might ignore the war of words, it could ‘flex its military muscle’ instead, expert warns
