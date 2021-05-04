Vessels take part in a three-way exercise involving Australian, Japanese and US forces. Photo: US Pacific Fleet Vessels take part in a three-way exercise involving Australian, Japanese and US forces. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Vessels take part in a three-way exercise involving Australian, Japanese and US forces. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Leak of Australian commander’s China comments fuels further talk of war

  • Major General Adam Findlay told special forces troops in a private briefing last April to prepare for possibility of conflict with China, newspaper reports
  • The rhetoric over Taiwan has divided analysts with one calling such talk irresponsible and another saying it’s a wake up call for Australian security

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:54pm, 4 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vessels take part in a three-way exercise involving Australian, Japanese and US forces. Photo: US Pacific Fleet Vessels take part in a three-way exercise involving Australian, Japanese and US forces. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Vessels take part in a three-way exercise involving Australian, Japanese and US forces. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
READ FULL ARTICLE