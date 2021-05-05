Human rights lawyers in Medan, Kamal Pane (left) and Ranto Sibarani say they will sue Kimia Farma for compensation. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
Reused nose swabs: Indonesian firm faces lawsuit over Covid-19 test ‘fraud’
- Kimia Farma, a state-owned pharmaceutical firm, is accused of washing and repacking cotton swabs that were used at a Medan airport
- Police say workers may have earned up to US$125,000 in the ruse that has potentially affected 9,000 travellers since December
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
