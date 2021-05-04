Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: EPA Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: EPA
Philippine diplomat says sorry for Twitter rant against China, is told ‘only Duterte can use curse words’

  • Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr apologises for calling China an ‘ugly oaf’ and telling it where to go in South China Sea row over Scarborough Shoal
  • Move comes amid call for good manners from both the Philippine president and Chinese foreign ministry. But a follow-up tweet has some wondering if he is as repentant as he claims

Raissa Robles
Updated: 10:51pm, 4 May, 2021

