The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube
The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japanese town uses coronavirus relief funds to splash out on giant squid statue

  • The port of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture is famous for its squid catch, so decided to spend over US$247,000 on a 13-metre statue of one
  • Residents say they were not consulted and the government support could have been spent on medical staff or the fishing industry

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:36pm, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube
The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE