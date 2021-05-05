The giant squid statue in the town of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, built with funds to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Photo: YouTube
Japanese town uses coronavirus relief funds to splash out on giant squid statue
- The port of Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture is famous for its squid catch, so decided to spend over US$247,000 on a 13-metre statue of one
- Residents say they were not consulted and the government support could have been spent on medical staff or the fishing industry
